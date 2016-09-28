Sex offender arrested in Lawton after 6 years of delinquent regi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sex offender arrested in Lawton after 6 years of delinquent registration

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Dewayne Johnson (Source Lawton Police Department) Dewayne Johnson (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department received a tip Tuesday that Dewayne C. Johnson, a sex offender required to register until 2017, was possibly living at 2300 block of Northwest Woodridge Drive. Johnson, who was last registered at an address in Roosevelt, has been delinquent on his registration since December of 2010.

Police made contact with John just before 7:00 p.m. on September 27. Johnson told people that he had been living on Woodridge Drive since February. Johnson stated that he had not attempted to register with the Lawton Police Department.

Johnson was placed under arrest for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act and for failing to register with the Lawton Police Department. Johnson was booked into the Lawton City Jail without incident.

