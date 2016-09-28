OK Turnpike tolls set to increase

OK (KSWO)- Costs on Oklahoma tollways could increase 17 percent to expand and renovate the state's turnpike system.State officials launched an ambitious four-year roads plan last year that calls for about $900 million in bonds to pay for the new toll roads.



The rate hikes approved on Tuesday are contingent upon the resolution of an Oklahoma Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the use of toll revenue to finance the new construction.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has voted in favor of the increase. Tolls would increase by 12 percent on January 1, with additional 2.5 percent increases in the following two years.

