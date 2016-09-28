Man killed, woman hospitalized following overnight crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Just before one this morning, a car flipped and killed a person on Rogers Lane near Fort Sill Boulevard.

Police say Martha Nathaniel Harris died when the vehicle he was driving flipped onto its top into a ditch on Rogers Lane near Fort Sill Boulevard.

A woman in the passenger seat of the car was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash and they are investigating to figure out if alcohol was involved.

