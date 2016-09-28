Gov Fallin takes part in Bring Small Business Back Event in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin will be among the speakers at a Bring Small Business Back event this week in Oklahoma City. The event is scheduled from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday at the student center building on the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City campus.

The event is part of Job Creators Network’s Bring Small Businesses Back campaign which consists of a nationwide bus tour to hear the challenges that real local small businesses are facing. Fallin and JCN President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Ortiz will talk about threats facing small business owners.

“Governor Fallin’s participation in our Bring Small Businesses Back campaign showcases her commitment to the small business job creators that power her state’s and the nation’s economy,” said Ortiz. “If more legislators understood the importance of small businesses to the country as a whole, the economy could finally start working again for everyone.”

The event will focus on finding solutions to the problems most commonly cited by small business owners: overregulation, over-taxation, and lack of access to credit. Small businesses in Oklahoma make up 97 percent of all employers in the state.

The proposed Bring Small Businesses Back Tax Reform Act (H.R. 5374) is meant reduce the tax burden on the nation’s small business job creators, which make up half of the nation’s jobs.

Copyright 2015 KSWO. All rights reserved.