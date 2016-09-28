Altus utility scam alert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus utility scam alert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police and Altus Power are warning citizens of a scam after receiving reports about someone calling from an (888) number claiming to be with PSO stating they needed payment on their utility bill or services would be disconnected in one hour.

Please note that is not coming from Altus Power. You do not need to give any information to this person. One call came on a Saturday, Altus Power does not work weekends unless it’s an emergency. All this scammer wanted was the account number.

Please do not respond to these phone calls. Utility scam calls can be reported to the Altus Police at 580-481-2296. For questions about your Altus Power account, call 580-481-2295.

