Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber of Commerce scam alert

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton/Ft Sill Chamber of Commerce is not selling, endorsing or distributing any magnets. A company has been contacting our members using the Chamber as leverage to sell ad space on their products.

The Chamber is in no way affiliated with this company and have not told them to contact our members. The Chamber will always make you aware by sending an email prior to the commencement of advertising sales.

Please be aware of companies using the Chambers name to sell their products. If you have any questions, call us at 580-355-3541.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.