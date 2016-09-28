Lawton correctional officer shot outside of her home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At approximately 7:30 this morning, a female employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility was shot multiple times outside of her residence as she was preparing to leave for work.

Lawton police are on the scene of a shooting near Northwest 58th Street and Liberty Avenue. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

The matter is currently under criminal investigation by the Lawton Police Department. She is currently in stable condition and her next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.