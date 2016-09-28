OK Commission on Status of Women accepting nominations for OK Women’s Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is seeking nominations for 2017 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. The deadline to nominate an individual is January 16, 2017. Inductees will be announced in February 2017 and honored at an official ceremony on April 6, 2017, at the Oklahoma History Center at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to honor outstanding Oklahoma women,” said Linda Haneborg, chair of the 2017 Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, commissioner for the OCSW, and a Hall of Fame inductee in 2013. “There are many women who are making a significant difference in the lives of Oklahoma women and families who need to be recognized in the Hall of Fame for future generations. The works of many Oklahoma women deserve great merit for the tremendous value and benefit they provide to women and children.”

The mission of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women, families and children in Oklahoma. The Commission established the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame in 1982 to recognize Oklahoma women who are pioneers in their field or in projects that benefit Oklahoma, who have made a significant contribution to the state of Oklahoma, who serve or have served as role models to other Oklahomans or Americans because of their actions, who have championed women’s issues; or who have served as public policy advocates for issues important to women. Ninety-six women have been previously inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Visit www.ok.gov/ocsw for more information.

To be eligible for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, nominees must live in Oklahoma or be a former resident of Oklahoma. As a guide for choosing a woman to nominate, consider the following questions:

What enduring contributions has she made?

How has she positively elevated the status and positively impacted women and girls?

Has she helped open new frontiers for women and society in general?

Is the community/state/nation or world better for the contributions of the nominee?

Are people in general better because of the accomplishments of the nominee?

Are women in the state, region, United States and/or world better? Has their status improved or opportunities increased because of the contributions of the nominee?

Is her particular profession or field better because of the contributions of the nominee?

Various categories of disciplines, professions or fields may include but are not limited to: Arts, Business, Community Service, Public Service and Sciences.

The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is one of several events sponsored by the OCSW to support its mission to improve the quality of life for women, children and families in Oklahoma.

Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting the OCSW at ocsw@opm.ok.gov or 405-522-6897. The nomination form and a list of former honorees are available at www.ok.gov/ocsw.

The nomination form and supporting materials must be mailed to:

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women

Will Rogers Building

2401 N. Lincoln Blvd, Suite E-1

Oklahoma City, OK 73105-4904

