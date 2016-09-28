Trinity Christian Academy participates in See You at The Pole

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Students, parents, and faculty at Trinity Christian Academy in Lawton participated in “See You at the Pole,” a global movement of prayer which is student-initiated, student-organized, and student-let, this morning.

The event involves students in elementary schools, middle/junior high schools, high schools, and colleges/universities across the globe. The Global Week of Student Prayer encourages students to find new and unique ways, places, and times to pray throughout the week. Whether you attend public school, private school, or home school, gather your friends wherever and whenever and pray! The Global Week of Student Prayer is dedicated to prayer and launching your on-campus Bible clubs, prayer strategies, and student ministries.

Trinity Christian Academy of Lawton, Inc. is a non-denominational, certified non-profit corporation and member of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). TCA aims to provide quality Christ-centered education to students K-3 to 8th grade through teaching God’s Word.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.