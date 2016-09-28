Duncan businesses learn how to serve alcohol responsibly

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Able commission offered one of its responsible beverage service and training classes today in Duncan.

The ABLE commission is aimed at providing clerks, servers and managers with the knowledge and skills to sell and serve alcoholic beverages safely, responsibly, and legally. The training session was free and today's training class was aimed at teaching students how to be able to tell if a customer is under the age of 21 and how to tell when someone is intoxicated.

Travis Lagaly, the owner of Edwardo’s Restaurant, says that it is everyone's duty to keep the community they live in safe.

“We have a responsibility in the service industry and retail to use our knowledge to keep the community safe. We should make sure people are consuming alcohol in a responsible manor,” said Lagaly.

Wichita Mountains prevention network and ABLE team together at least three times a year to hold these classes, and are available when needed to hold more.

