Hospital patients pray for students across the nation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
6th grader Anderson Davis, Patient Jesus & The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital nurse Sydney Stell (Source The Children's Center) 6th grader Anderson Davis, Patient Jesus & The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital nurse Sydney Stell (Source The Children's Center)
Coldyn using his adaptive device to recite scripture (Source The Children's Center) Coldyn using his adaptive device to recite scripture (Source The Children's Center)
Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital worshiping at the flagpole (Source The Children's Center) Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital worshiping at the flagpole (Source The Children's Center)

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)– Patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital prayed for students across the nation in today’s See You at the Pole event. See You at the Pole is a global movement of prayer, where students meet at a flagpole before school to lift up their friends, families and nation to God. Patients from the Hospital’s Complex Care Unit and Pediatric Medical Rehabilitation Unit participated in this morning’s prayer rally, along with staff and patient families.

New this year, patients and staff at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital made armbands before the rally to encourage prayer. Patients were able to write on the band specific prayer requests. Some of those requests included prayers for their classmates and the Hospital’s newest building under construction.

Students from Southwest Covenant Schools also joined the Hospital’s patients at the flagpole in prayer, song, and scripture. Faith Braswell is a teacher at Southwest Covenant Schools. She said it’s an amazing opportunity for her sixth-grade class to be able to interact with the patients and praise God. “This is a great learning experience for our students,” said Braswell. “Our students are forced out of their comfort zones and given the opportunity to minister so close to home.”

After worshipping at the flagpole, patients and students joined staff inside The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital to form a prayer circle within the halls of the Hospital.

Special Education teacher Mindy Cash said See You at the Pole began in 1990 as a grassroots movement in Texas and has now expanded across the country. She said it’s important patients at the Hospital get the same experiences as their peers. “The patients are not afforded many of the same opportunities to take part in worship like this, because of their hospitalizations,” said Cash. “So it’s important for these patients to be able to participate in a global prayer movement like this.”

Education and pastoral care are two services offered for patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. As Oklahoma’s only inpatient pediatric rehabilitation hospital, patients receive a wide variety of services, from 24-hour medical care to special education to therapy. If you would like to donate to the special education department at the Hospital, please click here: https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/giving/donate_/.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

