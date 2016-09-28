Cameron University Wind Band to take the stage - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron University Wind Band to take the stage

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Cameron University Wind Band will make its 2016-17 debut on Thursday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Cameron University Theatre. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students/military/senior citizens. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted free with CU I.D.  Tickets can be purchased at the door.

“The wind band has been preparing for its first concert of the school year - this will be a wonderful marker for everyone as there has been a collective effort and sense of pride with the whole band having worked extremely hard over the past few weeks” says Dr. Matthew van Emmerik, Temporary Assistant Professor of Music, Director of Bands and Low Brass. “We are also very pleased to welcome guest musicians from the 77th U.S. Army Band at Fort Sill for this concert.”

The Cameron University Wind Band will perform Clifton Williams’ “Academic Processional,” composed in 1960; “Hymn,” the third movement from Philip Harper’s “A Gallimaufry Suite”; “The Red Machine” by Peter Graham, a leading composer for brass and wind band; the traditional arrangement of “Amazing Grace” by William Himes; Paul Lovatt-Cooper’s “Walking With Heroes” arranged by Mark Ford; Saint Saens’ “March Militaire Francaise” arranged by M.L. Lake; “With Trumpets and Drums” by American neo-classical composer Alfred Reed; and “Cameron Pride.”

For more information, contact the Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts at 580-581-2346.

