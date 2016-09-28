Altus elementary school named one of the best in the nation

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., announced today that L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. L. Mendel Rivers is one among 279 public and 50 private schools in the nation receiving this honor.

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices. Schools may apply for status as Exemplary High Performing—among the top schools in a state—or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing—schools making the fastest progress in their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. L. Mendel Rivers is representing Oklahoma as an Exemplary High Performing School.

Mr. Roger Hill, Mrs. Robbie Holder, and Mrs. Cathy Franks will represent L. Mendel Rivers at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their hard-won achievements.

For more information about L. Mendel Rivers, please contact the school office at 580-481-2183. For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, please visit http://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.

