Military caregiver joins Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Dole to launch Hidden Heroes campaign

Washington, D.C. (KSWO)— Brandi Melott of Lawton represented the state's military and veteran caregivers as a Dole Caregiver Fellow with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Tom Hanks, Tom Brokaw, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald joined Senator Elizabeth Dole to launch Hidden Heroes, a groundbreaking campaign created by the Foundation to call vital attention to America’s 5.5 million military and veteran caregivers.

The launch included a series of major announcements and commitments that will bring critical resources to those caring for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans.

"If we want to be a nation that truly cares for those who have borne the battle, we must also be a nation that cares for our caregivers," said Hanks. He called on public leaders, corporations, nonprofits and individual Americans to each do their part.

"The Elizabeth Dole Foundation envisions an America where military caregivers are empowered, appreciated and recognized for their service to the nation. Together, are working towards a future where supporting military caregivers is no longer a cause, but it is part of the culture of our nation," Senator Dole said.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald spoke to the need of a national campaign for military caregivers. The U.S. Congress and Department of Veterans Affairs have both taken steps to ease the challenges of those caring for service members and veterans.

The mission of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation is to strengthen and empower American military caregivers and their families by raising public awareness, driving research, championing policy, and leading collaborations that make a significant impact on their lives. Learn more about the Hidden Heroes campaign at www.HiddenHeroes.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.