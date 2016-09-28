Lawton city council decides against new LATS buses

The Blue Counterclockwise route will start going to the Lawton Food Bank during a trial period. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton officials have put a hold on a plan to buy new buses for LATS.

Yesterday, the city council discussed the million-dollar purchase, which would have added four mass transit buses to the LATS system at around $400,000 per vehicle.

The council ultimately decided against the move, because they want to explore an option for alternative fuel.

