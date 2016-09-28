Lawton woman charged with assault & battery over scissor attack

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton woman accused of attacking people with a pair of scissors on Saturday has been charged.

Cicely Cratch has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the weekend attack.

Police say Cratch was involved in fight behind a local nightclub Saturday morning, and used a pair of scissors to send three people to the hospital.

She's being held on a $35,000 bond and is set to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.