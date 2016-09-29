Altus shooting leaves one person with minor injuries, no suspects

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police are investigating a shooting that was reported at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police responded to Ridgecrest Apartments, 1300 Springfield Drive, after gunshots were fired through an apartment window. Several people were inside. However, only one injury was reported. That person sustained a head injury the glass shattering.

Police have not identified any suspects at this point. The investigation is being hindered by a lack of cooperation from witnesses and the victim.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482- 8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.