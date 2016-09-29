"The Tempest" first performance is tonight at CU

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for some entertainment over the next few days, Cameron University will play host to the Shakespeare play "The Tempest."



The first performance is set to kick off tonight at 7:30 at the Cameron theatre. It's being put on by the university's department of Art, Music and Theatre.

"The Tempest" is a magical fantasy adventure and one of Shakespeare's last plays.Doctor Deidre Onishi, the play's director, says the reason for the play is important to have during this election season.



"It's interesting in this time of political unrest to have a play about politics,” said Dr. Onishi.



Tickets are $12 for the public and $10 for military and seniors and can be purchased at the box office. Shows will be tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

