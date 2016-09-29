Comanche Fall Festival is approaching

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO)- The City of Comanche will be having a Fall festival on October 15. The event will last from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00p.m. on Main Street.

Festivities will include food and craft booths with all proceeds from booth rental benefiting Comanche Ag Boosters, a classic tractor show, Toys 4 Tots car show, and live bands.

Zach Seabaugh from NBC’s The Voice will be the headlining a free concert. He was a semi-finalist last season on The Voice. Meet & Greet tickets will be available to the first 70 people that bring a new toy to Zach’s merchandise booth for Toys 4 Tots.

Contact Kasey Powers for booth rental at 580-574-0121, Jacey Fye at 580-439-2945 for classic tractor show entry, Wanda Moore at 580-656-1110 for the Toys 4 Tots car show.

