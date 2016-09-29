TX police search for missing sex offender

EL PASO, TX (KSWO)- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in locating Ryan Glen Wright.

Wright was released from the Childress I.S.F. on September 20 and was scheduled to arrive at a half-way house in El Paso County the same day. Wright never arrived and a parole violation warrant was issued and whereabouts unknown.

Wright is currently on parole for Failure to comply with sex offender registration. He is a registered sex offender for Indecency with a Child/Contact out of Jones County, TX. The victim was a 9-year-old male.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Wright please notify the Sheriff's Office at 915-538-2008.

