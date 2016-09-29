TX mom of trans student to defend LGBT rights in federal court

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KSWO)- Texas mom, Chelsa Morrison, and her transgender daughter, Marilyn, will attend a federal court hearing tomorrow in Wichita Falls to fight for the right of all transgender students to use the restroom of their gender identity this school year

Equality Texas board member Mark Phariss will also attend the court hearing. Equality Texas is the largest statewide organization working to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration. The Equality Texas Foundation works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Texans through education, community organizing, and collaboration. Equality Texas stands with Chelsa Morrison and all of the parents of transgender students.

