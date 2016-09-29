Child hit by a vehicle in Anadarko

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- A 9-year-old male was struck by a vehicle in Anadarko around 7:00 a.m. this morning. The incident happened near Nixon Drive and Prairie Village.

A 76-year-old man driving a 2005 Dodge hit the child with the left front panel of the vehicle. The driver failed to stay in his lane while making a left turn at an intersection.

The child was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton by Anadarko EMS. The injuries were not life-threatening. The child’s leg was hurt. There is no word on his condition at this time.

