102 million gallons from KS, TX, AR, NM, CO of oilpatch saltwater disposed of in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– State Rep. Richard Morrissette says that millions of barrels of saltwater produced during oil and natural-gas exploration in several surrounding states have been pumped into injection wells in Oklahoma contributing to the seismic activity.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) records reflect that commercial disposal wells in Oklahoma were allotted 2.44 million barrels of saltwater (102 million gallons) last year from oil/gas activities in five neighboring states .

“Apparently Oklahoma has become a favored dumpsite for energy producers in other states,” said Morrissette.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission contends it is constitutionally hobbled from barring out-of-state drilling waste.

“When this issue came up some years ago… our General Counsel cited a case in which one state tried to ban garbage coming in from another state, and had to allow it under the [federal] Interstate Commerce Act,” Public Information Manager Matt Skinner wrote earlier this year.

“The Oklahoma Corporation Commission could, and should, have done much more and much faster than it did to curtail oilpatch activity in our state’s seismically active counties,” said Morrissette.

Numerous scientific studies have linked the seismicity that has rocked Oklahoma for the past few years to disposal wells into which billions of barrels of saltwater from oil/gas production have been injected.

Morrissette has an interim legislative study scheduled October 25 to examine options for recycling oilfield wastewater in lieu of underground injection. The hearing will be conducted by the House Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in State Capitol Room 412-C, starting at 9:00 a.m.

