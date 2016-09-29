Neighborhood watch groups provide lunch to Lawton police, firefi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Neighborhood watch groups provide lunch to Lawton police, firefighters

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Five neighborhood watch groups joined together to offer lunch to local police officers and firefighters today.

Officers were invited out to enjoy chicken with sides and dessert free of charge. This is the second year that they have held this event and they are hoping to get more attendees than last year. They expected around 150 local police and fireman.

Police officers help neighborhood watch when they need it and Mary Bailey, the organizer for this event, said this is their way of saying thank you for protecting our community.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for a job well done, and we don’t have the opportunity to do that very often and so that’s why we’re doing it,” said Bailey.

There are currently 26 neighborhood watch organizations and the organizers would like to add more because the police cannot be in every place at once.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly