Neighborhood watch groups provide lunch to Lawton police, firefighters

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Five neighborhood watch groups joined together to offer lunch to local police officers and firefighters today.

Officers were invited out to enjoy chicken with sides and dessert free of charge. This is the second year that they have held this event and they are hoping to get more attendees than last year. They expected around 150 local police and fireman.

Police officers help neighborhood watch when they need it and Mary Bailey, the organizer for this event, said this is their way of saying thank you for protecting our community.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for a job well done, and we don’t have the opportunity to do that very often and so that’s why we’re doing it,” said Bailey.

There are currently 26 neighborhood watch organizations and the organizers would like to add more because the police cannot be in every place at once.

