Altus Floodplain Administrator elected to OFMA Board of Directors

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Phillip W. Beauchamp was elected to serve on the 2016-2017 Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association (OFMA) as Region 4 Representative.

Beauchamp was elected by his fellow floodplain managers to represent the Southwest Oklahoma region and help OFMA accomplish its goal of improving floodplain management in Oklahoma.

“I’ve known Phillip for many years and I’m glad to have him on the board. He brings a wealth of experience to the table,” said OFMA Chairman W. B. "Bill" Smith.

OFMA was founded in 1990 to promote effective management of floodplains and reduction of loss caused by flooding. OFMA provides training and resources to local officials throughout Oklahoma.

Beauchamp has worked for the City of Altus for 38 years. He started in the Streets Department where he worked to repair and maintain many streets and drainage structures. In 1992, he transferred to the Engineering Department where has worked as an Engineering Technician. Phillip was the designated as the City’s Floodplain Administrator in 1994 to coordinate the City’s compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

