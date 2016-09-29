Renovations completed at Duncan’s Chisholm Trail Casino

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– Chisholm Trail Casino has undergone a transformation both inside and out, and casino management is proud to show off the new look throughout the month of October as they celebrate the new brand of the facility. This is the second remodel the casino has undergone since opening in 2004. The first, in 2012, was an upgrade for Aces Sports Grill eatery and bar.

Chisholm Trail General Manager Tera Williams said the exterior facelift started in February and was completed in June.

“It was a fun process to watch unfold,” Williams said. “The new façade gives the casino a fresh, modern look. We also changed the casino’s logo from a longhorn to a wagon wheel. That change is reflected on the signage in the parking lot and throughout the facility.”

The most visible change was to the exterior of the gaming facility. The colorful Old Western façade that greeted casino guests in the past has been replaced with a more modern look. As guests walk through the front doors of the casino they will also see the many renovations that took place inside the facility. The interior upgrades were carried out over several phases.

The first phase included renovations to the guest bathrooms, drink stations and the Rustic Trail Gift Shop. Crews then remodeled the foyer and added a new players club desk for staff to greet casino visitors.

“The players club desk is a beautiful focal point located at the casino entrance,” Williams said. “It’s open and welcoming, a perfect way to greet our patrons and give them a more enjoyable gaming experience. That really was one of the driving ideas behind these renovations – to provide an even better atmosphere and experience for our loyal patrons.”

Once past the desk, the 22,000-square-foot gaming floor is covered with new carpet, the walls have fresh paint, lighting has been upgraded and the layout of the gaming floor has been updated.

“We kept all 580 electronic games, updating some and introducing some new titles to give our patrons a better variety,” Williams said. “We also remodeled the cashier cage and constructed a high-limits area.”

Casino management invites all guests to join in the month-long $100K Grand Opening Celebration, with the largest giveaway from noon to midnight on October 29. More than $48,000 in prizes will be awarded, including several new big-screen televisions. The grand prize will be a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab pickup. Free hot dogs and snacks will be offered for guests while supplies last.

