CU’s annual India Night offers free performance of “Kaleidoscope: A Magical Bollywood Spectacular"

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University’s annual India Night celebration will feature a free Bollywood performance thanks to a new two-tiered schedule.

India Night takes place on October 14, with a ticketed banquet featuring guest speaker author Pradeep Anand at 5:30 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom and a free performance of Bollywood dance by Infused Performing Arts in the Cameron University Theatre at 8:00 p.m. The banquet will feature authentic Indian cuisine provided by Himalayas Aroma of India, located in Moore. Banquet tickets are $20 ($5 for CU students) and can be purchased in the Office of Events Management, located in CETES Room 202. For more information about India Night, call 581-2291.

Anand’s presentation is titled “India: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” As a keynote speaker at business workshops, conferences and meetings throughout the world since 1994, Anand educates and motivates worldwide business audiences by sharing with them his perspectives on a variety of topics.

Infused Performing Arts will present a bold and beautiful kaleidoscope of dances from Bollywood’s most popular movies, lighting up the stage with a brilliant perspective of the improbable, the implausible, and the irresistible world of Bollywood. The troupe has performed and entertained thousands of audiences since its inception in 2009. The group is the only dance company in the world to infuse magic and Bollywood dance.

India Night is partially funded by the Ajay and Shireen Bhargava Endowed Lectureships in India Studies and International Studies and Cameron University.

