Tickets on sale for CU’s International Student Scholarship Banquet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- African rhythms, Caribbean cuisine, Asian folk dances and colorful native costumes are just a few of the highlights promised by Cameron University’s Ninth Annual International Banquet, hosted by the International Club.

This year’s event is set for Friday, October 7, in the McCasland Ballroom, located in the McMahon Centennial Complex on the CU campus. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, $140 for a table of 8, or $15 for students, and can be ordered by calling 580-695-0036. Proceeds will be used for the international student scholarship fund.

The International Banquet is an opportunity for members of the Lawton/Fort Sill, Duncan and surrounding communities to learn about different cultures. Cameron’s international students will provide entertainment rooted in their home countries. Whether it’s a Nepalese dance or a traditional song from Saint Kitts and Nevis, attendees will be captivated by the entertainers.

Cameron graduate Jeewan Raj Bhattarai will speak about challenges and opportunities for international students in the U.S. The International Club will host a silent auction offering a variety of items donated by Cameron’s international students and members of the community. This year’s array will once again allow attendees to take home a memento of international culture.

CU’s International Club is open to all students who want to experience international cultures. The club’s mission is to encourage and achieve greater appreciation of different cultures. Members of the club make presentations about their country’s heritage and culture throughout the academic year.

