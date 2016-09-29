Spirit Run for diabetes awareness kicks off Comanche Nation Fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche Nation Fair kicked off today with a Spirit Run for diabetes awareness. Comanche tribal members took to the road today, running from three different sites at Cache, Walters and Apache.

"We want everyone to realize the problems with diabetes, and how people have to live with it, and we just want awareness for it -- that's why we're running,” Marlon Tahah, a member of the Comanche tribe.



Though these runners took wildly different routes, they all converged at the same spot-- the Comanche Nation Complex. The tribal members started their hours-long run at 11:00 a.m., making the trek in order to raise awareness about diabetes.



"We also run for our tribal members who can't run, so it's displaying that beautiful Comanche Spirit,” said Carolyn Codopony, the Comanche Nation Fair Vice President.



The run also served to usher in the Comanche Nation Fair, which began this evening. The fair, which runs until Sunday night, is open to the public and will feature good food and lots of fun events.

