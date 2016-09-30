LPS elementary school receives Gold status - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPS elementary school receives Gold status

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill made history last school year as the first primary school on a US military base to earn the status of a gold national healthy school, and school officials are heading to Washington, D.C. Friday to accept the award.

Freedom Elementary School's Principal Mikel Shanklin and Assistant Principal Sara Breeze, along with Brenda Spencer-Ragland, Director of Family and M-W-R on Fort Sill, will be attending the Awards Ceremony for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in Washington, D.C.

At the Leader’s Summit they will honor the healthiest schools around the country and learn from leaders in the field to make healthy schools the norm, and not the exception.

Freedom Elementary will be receiving the Gold level award, the highest award given, which helped them become one of the healthiest schools in America. They will be receiving the award Friday evening at a banquet ceremony and Saturday will be filled with Professional Development and Networking with America’s Healthiest Schools. 

The school made several changes to be awarded the gold status, including changing the lunch menu, adding more time to the length of PE classes, and putting a garden on campus.

