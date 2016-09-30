Ford F-Series is the official truck of the NFL; Dallas Cowboys named offensive line of the week

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

(KSWO)- Built Ford Tough Ford trucks now Official Truck of the National Football League, celebrating America’s toughest trucks and football’s toughest players. The first-ever Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week Award will be awarded to league’s offensive line that best exhibits toughness, smarts and capability in the prior week’s game.

Just like Built Ford Tough F-Series trucks, NFL offensive linemen are some of the toughest, smartest, most capable players in the league. Ford and the NFL will present a first-ever Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week award each week, recognizing an outstanding performance by an entire offensive line, as determined by former NFL player and NFL Network Analyst Shaun O’hara.

Both Ford and the NFL are excited to see the contributions of these unsung heroes acknowledged. At the conclusion of the season, one line will be recognized as Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year at the annual NFL honors awards presentation.

The Offensive Line of the Week will be announced every Tuesday afternoon on NFL.com/Ford.

The Week 3 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line is the Dallas Cowboys

There was life again inside AT&T Stadium this weekend, as Cowboys fans saw their team win at home for the first time since Week 1 of 2015. A major factor in Dallas' 31-17 victory over the Bears on "Sunday Night Football" was the dominating play of the offensive line. The unit was without one of the best left tackles in the league in Tyron Smith, who developed back spasms on Friday and was a surprise inactive player on Sunday. Second-year tackle Chaz Green made his first-career start in place of Smith, and while he did get beat a few times, he more than held his own.

The O-line battled through more adversity as starting left guard La'el Collins was forced out of the game at halftime after gutting out the second quarter with a foot injury, which is believed to be a torn ligament and could leave him sidelined for a number of weeks. Ronald Leary -- who was a two-year starter before Collins took over in 2015 -- replaced him in the second half. Leary asked for a trade in the offseason, but Dallas chose to keep him for depth, which will turn out to be a blessing if Collins misses significant time.

Even with two backups, the offensive line kept rookie quarterback Dak Prescott clean, giving up zero QB hits and zero sacks. Prescott had his best performance of 2016, completing 19 of 24 passes for 248 yards, 1 touchdown and a career-high passer rating of 123.6. The O-line not only kept Prescott upright, but helped pave the way for 199 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott led the way with 30 carries for 140 yards, while Prescott, Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar all reached the end zone. According to Pro Football Focus, Dallas had the third-best run-blocking unit (behind the Eagles and Titans) in Week 3.

The Cowboys controlled this game from start to finish and led in most statistical categories, including time of possession -- 35:19 to Chicago's 24:41. After much offseason hype, this was the dominating performance we've all been looking for.

