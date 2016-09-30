302 Oklahomans receive 2016 Nextgen Under 30 Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards will honor 302 people who demonstrate professional leadership and service to their communities. The awards were expanded this year to 16 career categories to accommodate the growth of interest since these awards began in 2011. Nearly 700 nominations were received as a result of this year’s expansion.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Cox Convention Center with a reception at 6:00 p.m. and awards ceremony and gourmet dinner at 7:00 p.m. Former OU Head Football Coach Barry Switzer will present the awards, and former U.S. Congressman J.C. Watts, currently president and CEO of Feed the Children, will be the keynote speaker.

“Today, millennial professionals are a huge part of Oklahoma’s businesses, arts, media, policy and non-profit communities,” said Don Swift, publisher of iON Oklahoma Online and founder of the NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards. “By the year 2020, they are projected to make up nearly half of the workplace, so we decided our awards should better reflect their prominence in these sectors. With these new categories and nomination opportunities, NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma aims to support retention of millennial professionals in Oklahoma by recognizing outstanding achievements among the state’s best and brightest.”

The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards is a statewide program honoring talented, high-achieving millennial leaders. The 16 expanded categories include advertising/marketing, arts, education, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, law, manufacturing/industry/agriculture, media, non-profit, policy and public service, retail and e-commerce, science/technology/engineering, sports and fitness, and tribal government gaming.

For more information and a complete list of honorees, visit http://nextgenunder30.com/.

