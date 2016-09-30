302 Oklahomans receive 2016 Nextgen Under 30 Award - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

302 Oklahomans receive 2016 Nextgen Under 30 Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards will honor 302 people who demonstrate professional leadership and service to their communities. The awards were expanded this year to 16 career categories to accommodate the growth of interest since these awards began in 2011.  Nearly 700 nominations were received as a result of this year’s expansion.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Cox Convention Center with a reception at 6:00 p.m. and awards ceremony and gourmet dinner at 7:00 p.m.  Former OU Head Football Coach Barry Switzer will present the awards, and former U.S. Congressman J.C. Watts, currently president and CEO of Feed the Children, will be the keynote speaker.

 “Today, millennial professionals are a huge part of Oklahoma’s businesses, arts, media, policy and non-profit communities,” said Don Swift, publisher of iON Oklahoma Online and founder of the NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards. “By the year 2020, they are projected to make up nearly half of the workplace, so we decided our awards should better reflect their prominence in these sectors. With these new categories and nomination opportunities, NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma aims to support retention of millennial professionals in Oklahoma by recognizing outstanding achievements among the state’s best and brightest.”

The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards is a statewide program honoring talented, high-achieving millennial leaders. The 16 expanded categories include advertising/marketing, arts, education, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, law, manufacturing/industry/agriculture, media, non-profit, policy and public service, retail and e-commerce, science/technology/engineering, sports and fitness, and tribal government gaming.

For more information and a complete list of honorees, visit http://nextgenunder30.com/.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly