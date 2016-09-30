Stephens Co AFR to donate $8,000 to local schools - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Stephens Co AFR to donate $8,000 to local schools

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Schools across Stephens County will receive $8,039 thanks to a generous donation from the Stephens County chapter of American Farmers & Ranchers. The donation will be distributed at $1 for every student, based on the average daily student enrollment from 2015-16.

"Oklahoma's schools are dealing with unprecedented budget cuts, and they are constantly required do more with less," said Bobby Bess, Marlow, Stephens County AFR president. "Our children and our teachers deserve better. We encourage other entities in Stephens County to give what they can to help educators and students through this difficult time."

AFR is challenging other businesses, organizations and agencies to reach into their coffers to do the same. School officials will have the flexibility to use the funds to best fit the students' needs.

"Right now, we are doing everything possible to retain quality services for our students," said Terry Davidson, superintendent of Comanche Public Schools. "Every dollar matters and we are encouraged when community partners step forward to help. We are grateful to AFR for this donation."

A representative from each district will accept the donations during the Stephens County AFR annual meeting on October 3 at Stephens County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

