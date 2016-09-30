Stories at the Stafford presents “Last Man on the Moon”

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) – The Stafford Air & Space Museum will be showcasing the documentary, "The Last Man on the Moon," as part of their Stories at the Stafford series on Friday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. Based on the best-selling book of the same name, “The Last Man on the Moon” unfolds the extraordinary life of the last man to leave his footprints on the lunar surface, Eugene Cernan.

The full-length film is a "must-see" for any space buffs. It was only released in selected theaters around the world this past year and in only one theatre in Oklahoma. Nevertheless, the film is already garnering significant buzz as a potential candidate for the Academy Award nomination for best documentary.

Now is your chance to finally see this dynamic film at the Stafford Air & Space Museum! A single screening of the film will be held on Friday evening, October 7th at 7:00 p.m. in the museum's Apollo Room.

Stories at the Stafford is FREE to museum members. Non-members are $5. Refreshments will be served!

The Stafford Air & Space Museum is named in honor of famed test pilot and astronaut, Lt. General Thomas P. Stafford. Named a Smithsonian Affiliate in 2011, the museum houses over an acre of exhibits under their roof and showcases thousands of items representing the evolution of aviation and spaceflight. The Stafford Museum is located along Route 66 at I-40 and Exit 84 in Weatherford, OK and welcomes visitors seven days a week, 361 days a year. Visit staffordmuseum.org for more information!

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.