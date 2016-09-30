Dr. Kaigler-Love inducted in OK African American Educators Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A retired educator from Lawton will become the newest inductee into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame today.

Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love will be inducted today in Oklahoma City at 7:00 this evening at the Oklahoma History Center.

She began her teaching career at Carriage Hills Elementary in 1974. She eventually rose through the ranks, serving as an assistant principal, and principal before being appointed the District's Executive Director of Federal Programs.

