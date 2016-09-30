Comanche Nation Fair kicks off today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche Nation fair is set to start today.



It kicks off at noon today at the Comanche Nation Complex nine miles north of Lawton. It will last through Sunday night at 10 and admission is free.

There will be a carnival, music, a pow wow and plenty of food. The event is open to the public.



For more information, you can visit their website at comanchenation.com/fair.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.