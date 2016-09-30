Medicine Park's Flute Festival is this weekend

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The 8th annual Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk is happening this weekend.

Tonight there will be a Flute circle at the White Horse Cottage in Medicine Park from 6:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Tomorrow is the official start of the festival with open mic flute performances at 9:30 in the morning until seven tomorrow evening.

Sunday will be live flute performances all day starting at 9:30 in the morning until 7:00 p.m., leading into the finale performance of the Headline Concert. All performances are scheduled on the Main Stage in Medicine Park.

