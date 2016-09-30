Walter's Car Cruz event is tomorrow - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walter's Car Cruz event is tomorrow

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The city of Walters is gearing up for the 15th annual "Car Cruz" event, a chance to reach out to and celebrate the community.

Just like last year, hundreds of people are expected to show up in Walters to admire the best looking cars in town.

The fun begins tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. with a special car show but there will be plenty of other events for attendees.

There will be a motorcycle show, a poker run and plenty of events for kids.

The big event happens at 6:00 p.m., the burnout.

"The Burnout is the most awesomest part, everybody loves it -- I mean, this place is packed out, last year we had anywhere from 1200 to 1500 people right here just in Walters… That's pretty much the main event, the Burnout -- everybody loves to come out, watch everybody smoke their tires and have a good time,” said Wes Eidson of the Walters Car Cruz Committee.

After the burnout, the Cruz will open up to the public, allowing everyone a chance to show off their rides.

The Car Cruz started in 2001, and draws in visitors from Ardmore, Vernon and Wichita Falls.

It begins tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. and will run until midnight.

