LPS police officer involved in collision

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An investigation is underway into a crash involving a Lawton Public School police officer. It happened at Sheridan and Gore around noon. The officer was responding to a disturbance call when the incident occurred.

A police cruiser and another vehicle were involved, but it's unclear who was at fault.

Both the officer and the other were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

