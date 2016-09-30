IKE football visits injured player before tonight's game

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Eisenhower football students are stopping to see a hurt fellow player on their way to their game in Piedmont today.



While traveling through OKC the team will stop and visit Christopher Thomas, who fractured a vertebra in a junior varsity game a little over a week ago. His team who call him by the nickname "popcorn" are devastated to have to play Piedmont without Thomas but they want to wish him a speedy recovery.

His fellow teammate, Reed Newport wants to make sure popcorn knows that they will be thinking about him during the game tonight.

“We all love him that’s like our teammate and everything so were just trying to make him feel better you know he’s in a tough spot so were just trying to help him out,” said Newport.

The Eisenhower Eagles will be taking on Piedmont tonight and they said it won’t be the same without “popcorn.”

