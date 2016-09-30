Body found with traumatic injuries in Indiahoma

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- Around 1:30 this afternoon, Cache firefighters were called to an unresponsive male at 303 Asenap Street in Indiahoma.

Cache Fire Chief Dale Whinham says they found a 50-year-old man dead inside. He had suffered visible trauma to his body.

Investigators were called in to investigate the suspicious death and locked down the crime scene. First responders were told the man did not get along with the other people living in the home. Police suspect that the man may have fallen.

