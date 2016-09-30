CU's Convocation honors high academic achievement

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University held its 2016 Convocation ceremony this morning.



This year's ceremony was held inside the Aggie gym as honor and scholarship students received special recognition for their academic achievements. They were selected to carry banners for each academic department, and three students shared their stories of accomplishment and inspiration with the crowd.

“No matter what you do, absolutely nothing takes the place of hard work,” said Dr. Ronna Vanderslice, the Vice President for Academic Affairs.



Cameron's Vice President for Academic Affairs says the students are highly deserving of the recognition they received today for excellence in academic endeavors.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.