DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– The annual Boo Review on Main Street Duncan will take place this year on Saturday, October 29 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from 7th Street to 10th Street along Main.

Roughly 2500 kids attend this free, annual event hosted in downtown Duncan with all the Main Street merchants dressed in costume on the sidewalk passing out treats to kids of all ages, young and old. This year, the Main Street Duncan organization is seeking candy donations in order to provide those Main Street business owners participating in Boo Review with a little extra help.

“Our community appreciates our small business owners so much” said Destiny Ahlfenger, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan. “And whatever we can try to do to alleviate their costs, we will. Duncan is a very generous community and candy donations are usually starting now.”

Boo Review will include all the usual fun: candy for the kids along Main Street from the merchants and community, costume contest, pet costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, bounce houses, and a free movie at the Palace Theater. The annual event draws a crowd size close to 2,000 people yearly.

“We love Boo Review” said Destiny Richardson of Boomarang Diner. “We love being a part of this tradition and being part of the community event.”

This year’s festivities will include the traditional costume contest with prizes for Best Group Costume, Cutest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Most Creative in five categories: Infant- 3 years, 4-7 years, 8-11 years, 12 years and up, and GROUP. The Palace Theater will offer the free movie at 1 pm again and the pet costume contest will continue for the second year hosted by Dear Friends with categories for Best Look-a-Like, Funniest, Scariest, and Judge’s Choice.

“We’ll host the costume contest for pets in front of the store again this year,” said Pat Rosen of Dear Friends. “Ee look forward to not only seeing all the kid’s costumes but also the pet’s costumes. We couldn’t do this without the help of local volunteers.”

To pre-register for the costume contest, visit www.mainstreetduncan.net/events. Registration for the costume contest and pet costume contest can also take place on site the day of the event. To enter your pumpkin in the pumpkin carving contest, drop off at Boomarang Diner no earlier than Monday, October 24.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.