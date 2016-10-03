Missing 8 year old from Pauls Valley has been found

8-year old Cienna Colungo was last seen Sunday around 3:30. (Source Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

PAULS VALLEY, OK (KSWO) - Cienna Colongo, the 8-year-old female missing from Pauls Valley, has been located.

Cienna Colungo was last seen Sunday afternoon around 3:30, wearing a dark blue shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

The child was taken from a residence by her biological mother, Jessica Smithers. It’s possible her stepfather, Dustin Smither, is also involved.

Colongo has been found and is safe.

