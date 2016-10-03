Family seeks the return of treasured heirloom

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A tractor and family heirloom was stolen September 29 from the Lake Lawtonka area near Meers-Porter Hill Road.

The tractor is a John Deere 2020. It has been in the family since 1969. There is a reward for the tractor’s return.

Any help recovering this cherished asset would be greatly appreciated. If you have any leads call 580-704-0002.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.