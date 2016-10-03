Lawton man charged with inappropriately touching a child

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, a felony.

Joey Don Grant is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl. The victim reports the abuse happened on several occasions between September 12 and 23.

Grant faces 3 to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

