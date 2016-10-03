Gov Fallin kicks off Feeding OK Drive

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin’s seventh annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive kicked off on Saturday with the goal of raising 2 million meals to help feed hungry families, children, and seniors. The month-long food drive benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and their partner agencies across the state.

“In order for us to thrive as a state, we must take care of our most vulnerable residents and ensure they have access to nutritious food,” said Fallin. “That’s why I’m asking you to join my Feeding Oklahoma Drive. Your tax-deductible contributions remain in Oklahoma and will be used by the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to fight hunger statewide. Please join me in fighting hunger and feeding hope.”

More than 25 businesses have already joined the Feeding Oklahoma Drive.To participate in the drive, visit feedingoklahoma.org or email feedingoklahoma@regionalfoodbank.org. Food donations will stay local to help fight hunger in communities across Oklahoma.

Non-perishable food items can also be donated at all BancFirst locations, select AT&T locations, and the Regional Food Bank. Most-needed items include canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned tuna, peanut butter and rice and beans.

“The governor’s Feeding Oklahoma Drive comes at a very key time of year for the food bank,” said Eileen Bradshaw, executive director of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “We are just out of the summer months, which are typically quieter for food donations. This support through both food and funds helps ensure that our neighbors don’t go hungry waiting for us to get our shelves and coolers restocked. It makes a real difference to those who need food.”

Monetary donations can be made online at feedingoklahoma.org. Every dollar donated will provide five meals for the one in six Oklahomans who have inconsistent access to food.

“Hunger is closer than you think,” said Dawn Burroughs, vice president of marketing and communications for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the hungriest states in the nation, with more than 652,000 Oklahomans struggling with hunger every day. Please join Governor Fallin’s Feeding Oklahoma Drive and help our friends and neighbors trying to make ends meet this winter.”

Last fiscal year, the Regional Food Bank and Community Food Bank distributed more than 73.1 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 1,700 charitable feeding programs and schools across Oklahoma.

