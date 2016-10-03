RRTC hosts International Observe the Moon Night

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Red River Technology Center will host its first International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN), an annual worldwide public engagement program that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of the Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration, from 7-10 p.m. on October 8 on the RRTC campus.

This free event open to the public will offer visitors a chance to observe the Moon through at least three telescopes during the event, two Newtonian Reflector telescopes and one Refractor telescope.

“It is our hope that everyone who attends this event will have a renewed sense of curiosity about space, our Solar System and our place in the universe,” said RRTC Electronics Technology instructor Bill Leyrer. “More specifically to gain a better understanding of our closest celestial neighbor, the Moon.”

Attendees will receive hand-out materials sponsored by NASA that include a Moon Map, Moon Fun Facts Sheet, Apollo 17 Landing Site Data, and more. The event will begin with a brief guided tour of the evening sky including discussion about visible constellations, asterisms, and planets, and then a brief discussion on the Moon itself, followed by a telescopic viewing of the Moon.

Leyrer said that attendees who wish to bring their personal telescopes should arrive prior to the event start time to allow time for set up. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

The observing telescopes will be set up on the grassy area adjacent to southeast parking lot at RRTC. Attendees should park in the southeast parking lot.

For more information about the International Observe the Moon Night event at RRTC, call Bill Leyrer at 580-255-2903, ext. 261. For more information about the world-wide InOMN, visit www.observethemoonnight.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.