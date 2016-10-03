Voter registration deadline for the Nov 8 general election is Oct 14

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- October 14 is the last day to register if you would like to participate in the November 8 general election.

Registration applications maybe picked up at the Comanche County Election Board, Department of Human Services, any tag agency, or United States post office. Voter Registration Applications can also be found Online at http://elections.ok.gov. Print and mail the application to the Comanche County Election Board by October 14.

The election board would also like you to know that anyone can vote absentee and you do not have to give a reason. Absentee in-person voting will take place at the Comanche County Courthouse on:

November 3 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

November 4 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

November 5 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

If you would like to submit an absentee ballot by mail, the application can be found online, at http://elections.ok.gov. This application can be filled out online and emailed to comancheceb16@comanchecounty.us.

You can confirm your registration and find your polling place at http://elections.ok.gov. If you have any questions or problems, call the Comanche County Election Board at 580-353-1880.

