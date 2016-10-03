Voter registration deadline for the Nov 8 general election is Oc - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Voter registration deadline for the Nov 8 general election is Oct 14

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- October 14 is the last day to register if you would like to participate in the November 8 general election.

Registration applications maybe picked up at the Comanche County Election Board, Department of Human Services, any tag agency, or United States post office.  Voter Registration Applications can also be found Online at http://elections.ok.gov. Print and mail the application to the Comanche County Election Board by October 14.

The election board would also like you to know that anyone can vote absentee and you do not have to give a reason. Absentee in-person voting will take place at the Comanche County Courthouse on:

  • November 3  8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • November 4 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • November 5 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

If you would like to submit an absentee ballot by mail, the application can be found online, at http://elections.ok.gov. This application can be filled out online and emailed to comancheceb16@comanchecounty.us.

You can confirm your registration and find your polling place at http://elections.ok.gov. If you have any questions or problems, call the Comanche County Election Board at 580-353-1880.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly