Caddo Co voters should apply early for absentee ballots

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Voters in Caddo County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 8 General Election and Special Cyril Municipal Election should apply now.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, voters who want to vote by absentee ballot are encouraged to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd St, Ste 112 in Anadarko. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” County Election Board Secretary Ms. Sue Hobbs said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.